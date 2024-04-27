Chasetown will head to Newcastle Town for their final league game of the season.

Mark Swann’s men have enjoyed an entertaining year of football, having seen a return to the newly refurbished Scholars Ground, club record attendances and a fantastic run in the Walsall Senior Cup which has seen them reach the final.

They will now round off their league campaign with a trip to Newcastle as Chasetown bid for a top half finish.

The Scholars’ unbeaten run in their previous five games has seen them climb to 11th in the Northern Premier League West. Three points on the road today (27th April) could lift them to a ninth-place finish if other results go their way.

Meanwhile, Newcastle Town currently sit 13th in the division, and suffered a 3-1 defeat last time out to Vauxhall motors.

Following their trip to Newcastle-under-Lyme, Chasetown will begin preparations for their Walsall Senior Cup final tie against Rushall Olympic, which is to be played at the Bescot Stadium.