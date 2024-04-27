A church has drawn up plans to build a new gospel hall on land in Lichfield.

The plot at Grange Lane has been earmarked for the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church’s new facility.

The organisation says the “much-needed” gospel hall will be on land previously used as a caravan park.

A public consultation has been launched ahead of a formal planning application being submitted.

A spokesperson said:

“By delivering a new gospel hall, the church will help to remediate land which has long been neglected by derelict buildings and anti-social behaviour. “This new gospel hall would not only alleviate the current misuse of the site, but also play a crucial role in facilitating the charitable activity delivered by the church in the local area. “Ahead of submitting a planning application, the church is keen to receive feedback on the proposals to deliver this new place of worship. “A public consultation has been launched to offer local residents and businesses an opportunity to see the emerging proposals and submit their feedback.”

The pre-application consultation is open until 1st May.

The church said members were currently having to travel outside of Lichfield for worship.

“While rural in character, the site neighbours the Lichfield urban area and sits within an established row of existing developments, including the Grange Hill Veterinary Centre and residential houses. “The sympathetic design of the gospel hall reflects the topography of the site to ensure that it will not have a greater visual impact generated by the current buildings on site. “In keeping with this approach, its size has been kept to a minimum while still providing adequate space to serve the local congregation for years to come.”

But some residents have already raised concerns over the impact of the proposed development.

One told Lichfield Live:

“We are concerned about the increase in traffic that will be caused on a small country lane as the car park looks to have spaces for a large number of cars. “The hall itself seems to be very large and not including any green initiatives like solar panels.”

For more details visit lichfieldgospelhall.co.uk.