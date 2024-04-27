Highways chiefs have hailed a £345,000 road upgrade scheme in Lichfield after the project was completed.

The work on the A5127 Trent Valley Road was carried out by Staffordshire County Council crews.

The work included reconstruction and resurfacing of the road from St Michaels Court to 51 Trent Valley Road and at either side of the junctions of Wissage Road.

Crews also repaired the tactile crossing on Wissage Road and carried out repairs to nearby kerbing, ironwork and footpaths.

Cllr Mark Deaville, cabinet member for strategic highways at Staffordshire County Council said:

“It’s always great to see another improvement scheme finished and I would like to say thank you to drivers for their patience during the works. “Good roads are essential for people and for our local economy which is why we’re investing more than £50 million in highways over the next three years. “I’m sure drivers and pedestrians alike will see a real difference in their journeys. “I would also like to thank local members Cllr Eagland, Cllr Silvester-Hall and Cllr Greatorex for their support and the work they did with residents to help make sure the work progressed as smoothly as possible.” Cllr Mark Deaville

The works is part of a wider programme planned for Lichfield city centre, including Birmingham Road around the rail and bus stations.