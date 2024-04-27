A Lichfield auctioneer has helped raise more than £1,600 for charity.

Richard Winter Auctioneers hosted the sale of 40 rare teddy bears in aid of Acorns Children’s Hospice.

The Charlie Bears collection fetched more than £1,600.

Vicki Behan, from Acorns, said:

“This was a great collection of unique and loveable teddy bears which were put up for auction by a generous local collector to help raise funds for our lifeline care of local children and their families.

“We are very grateful to her and to Richard Winterton Auctioneers for generating as much money as possible for this highly sought-after cute collection.

“We hope the bears have gone to their fur-ever homes and to kind new owners whose interest means we can continue to be there for children and families when they need us the most.”

Vicki Behan