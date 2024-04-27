Lichfield City’s manager says his side are looking forward to their “huge” play-off semi-final this weekend.

The Trade Tyre Community’s latest test in their bid for promotion will see them host Highgate United this afternoon (27th April).

The visitors came out on top with a 2-1 win when the two sides last met at the beginning of the month.

But City boss Ivor Green says that his side are in good spirits ahead of the encounter”

“The lads are up for it – they are for every match. “Yes, it’s a huge game but they’re going to turn up with a spring in their step and go and enjoy it. “Highgate are a top side, and we know how difficult it is going to be, but we are ready to go.” Ivor Green

Green’s men will take confidence from their encounter in midweek as they took step two side Rushall Olympic all the way to penalties, before bowing out of the Walsall Senior Cup at the semi-final stage.

Late goals from Dom Lewis, Jude Taylor and Jordan Clement resurrected City from three goals down with ten minutes left – a performance that will give Lichfield a major boost going into their play-off clash.

Should they come out winners, Lichfield will secure a spot in the final – which is to be played on 4th May at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium, as they gained the home advantage from finishing second in the league.

City will also look forward to their JW Hunt Cup semi-final tie next week, when they take on Wolverhampton Casuals with the aim of securing a Molineux return for a second consecutive season.