A Lichfield business has marked its first anniversary with a new appointment.

Jennifer Ashe & Son Funeral Directors opened the branch at Swan Road last year.

The city site is one of five operated by the company across the West Midlands and Staffordshire.

The milestone has been marked with the appointment of Faye Yardley as head of office.

She said:

“The funeral sector has always intrigued me prior to joining Jennifer Ashe & Son – and it has been brilliant since I started in my new role. The whole team have all made me feel so welcome. “It is great seeing the work that we do, day in, day out, and witnessing the impact it has on the families who have entrusted us with the care of their loved ones. “I can’t wait to be more closely involved with the Jennifer Ashe team in Lichfield. It might’ve only opened in 2023, but the feeling in Lichfield is that we are fast becoming the first choice for local people when they require funeral services because we are already well known for making a real difference and treating our customers with the esteemed care and courtesy they deserve.” Faye Yardley

Managing director John Ashe said:

“Faye has been a superb addition to the team since joining us at the start of the year. She has slotted into the business so well, is a really hard worker, and it feels like she’s been here for years already. “We are excited to see her impact in Lichfield, as we look to continue the growth of the branch after 12 months of business.” John Ashe