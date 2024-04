People are being asked to give their views on creative and cultural activities in Burntwood.

A survey has been launched by Burntwood Town Council as part of a new partnership with the Lichfield Garrick.

The three year link up will look to bring a programme of culture to the town.

A spokesperson said:

“To make sure that this project delivers activities that Burntwood residents want, we would like to hear from people.” Burntwood Town Council spokesperson

People can give their views here.