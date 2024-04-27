Whittington residents have been honoured for their efforts to enhance their community.

The Whittington Citizen of the Year Awards for 2024 saw more nominations than ever.

Winners included:

Organisation of the Year: Sunbeams at St Giles. Originally known as Pram Service and founded by Sue Gopsill, its continuing existence is thanks to Megan Barr and Sue Jackson, who took over the leadership around a quarter of a century ago.

Young Resident of the Year: Bryn Meek, whose enthusiastic and active involvement with Whittington and Fisherwick Environment Group has contributed significantly to improving the local environment.

Business of the Year: Main Street Café – Laura Tillotson. The newest addition to the village's amenities, catering for residents and visitors, and already hugely popular and successful.

The awards will be presented at the next parish council meeting on 13th May. All residents are invited to attend the first half hour of this meeting from 7pm to celebrate the award winners.