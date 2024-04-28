Artwork created by local schoolchildren will go on display at Lichfield Cathedral as part of Staffordshire Day celebrations.

Organised by We Are Staffordshire, the initiative saw six artists visit 11 schools to help pupils highlight what the county means to them.

The results of their work will go on display at Lichfield Cathedral from tomorrow (29th April) to 6th May.

Simon Warburton, executive director of Lichfield Cathedral and We Are Staffordshire Place Board member, said:

“Pride in our county needs to start as young as possible. “We were delighted to scale up last year’s successful project to involve even more schools this year and commission a number of artists to help inspire some of Staffordshire’s school children. “I am delighted to be able to help these talented children show their work at Lichfield Cathedral, which will be on display for Staffordshire Day on 1st May. “Entry to the Cathedral is free, so please come and support and see their work.” Simon Warburton

Artwork created includes line drawings, bunting and collages.

Among the schools to take part was Willows Primary School in Lichfield.

Cllr Philip White, deputy leader at Staffordshire County Council said:

“We have a lot to shout about here in Staffordshire, and in recent years we’ve used Staffordshire Day to tell the world what a wonderful place it is to live in and visit. “The celebrations are for everyone and it’s great to see the children and young people getting involved in the day and showing what the county means to them. I’d encourage people to try and get along to see the display during the week.” Cllr Philip White