A bass player will play to a familiar audience when her band come to Lichfield for the Fuse festival this summer.

Evie Smith and Common Culture will appear at the free event in Beacon Park in July.

Drawing on indie, rock and folk roots, the band are also releasing their new single Taking Hold on 1st May.

Evie said she was looking forward to being back on stage in Lichfield having learnt her craft in the city.

“I’m Lichfield born and bred and continue to live in the city. “I learnt to play bass through Wildfire Folk and open mics in The Angel and The Earl of Lichfield.” Evie Smith

Vocalist Dan Watson said the new single would resonate with people trying to work their way through their own challenges.

“Taking Hold is a raw and honest look at the fear that can hold us back. It’s about the struggle to confront your demons and take control of your life, even when it feels like it’s too late.” Dan Watson

For more details on the band and the new single, visit commoncultureband.com.