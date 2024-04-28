Chasetown signed off their league campaign with a victory at Newcastle Town to stretch their winning run to five games.

The Scholars took the lead after seven minutes when Jack Langston headed home an Oli Hayward centre.

The visitors were awarded a spot kick on the hour when Luke Yates was barged over. Langston converted the penalty to Joe Slinn’s right to stretch his side’s advantage.

Newcastle almost got one back when George Lewis forced a reflex save from Bradley Clarkson to preserve the clean sheet.

Langston went close to completing his hat-trick as his inswinging corner clipped the outside of the upright.

Newcastle reduced the arrears in the dying minutes when Nathan Barry lobbed Clarkson.

Mark Swann’s men now have one last test this season as they take on Rushall Olympic in the final of the Walsall Senior Cup on 7th May.