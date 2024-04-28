Councillors have highlighted concerns over crime in Burntwood with Labour’s candidate to be the next Staffordshire Commissioner.

Alastair Watson visited the town last week ahead of the election on 2nd May.

Labour councillors and business leaders spoke with hime about local issues including anti-social behaviour, vandalism at a charity shop and a knife being found by a local business.

Cllr Darren Ennis, leader of Burntwood Town Council, said:

“It was great that Alastair came to discuss local issues again, especially following these incidents of anti-social behaviour at Sankey’s Corner. “Local businesses especially appreciated the chance to talk about their issues and concerns. “We all want a safer and better Burntwood – a reliable and responsive Staffordshire Commissioner will be key to that.” Cllr Darren Ennis

Alastair said:

“People should be able to feel safe in their homes and that their businesses are safe too. That’s why local, visible and accessible policing is so important. “As I visit communities throughout Staffordshire, just like in Burntwood I’m constantly hearing this message. “It’s why I am championing crime prevention and it’s also why I’m backing Labour’s national plan for town centre patrols.” Alastair Watson

The candidates hoping to become Staffordshire Commissioner on 2nd May are:

Ben Adams – Conservatives

Alec Sandiford – Liberal Democrats

Alastair Watson – Labour