Lichfield Cricket Club tasted success in their first home game of the season as they beat Aldridge.

New addition Hayan Jafer took four wickets for the city side as they bowled out the visitors for 176 from 49.5 overs.

The second innings was disrupted by a lengthy rain delay, which meant the hosts were set a revised target of scoring 122 runs within 27 overs.

Opening batsman Will Davies scored 29 before being caught off the bowling of Tharusha Fernando, while Lichfield’s skipper Adam Braddock hit an unbeaten 27 to see his team over the line with just eight balls to spare.

The city side’s next test will be an away trip to Milford Hall.