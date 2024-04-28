Lichfield City booked their place in the Midland Football League Premier Division promotion play-off final with a 3-1 win over Highgate United.

Dan Smith netted a brace while Jack Edwards was also on target as Ivor Green’s claimed victory in the semi-final clash.

Smith opened the scoring after just seven minutes, when he held the ball up in the area before turning and firing past visiting keeper Reece Francis.

The forward then doubled his tally after the Highgate stopper spilled the ball, allowing the Lichfield number nine to stab a shot into the back of the net from close range.

At the other end, a terrific save from James Beeson kept his side two goals ahead when Bassit Mandy got in behind the City defence.

But Edwards made it 3-0 with a fantastic volley that gave Francis no chance.

City could have made it four from the spot after Smith was brought down inside the area, but the Highgate keeper guessed correctly and saved Edwards’ low effort.

An injury to Smith then forced him off the field before his replacement Demetri Brown narrowly missed a lobbed effort.

Lichfield started the second half brightly, as Dom Lewis’ went close with his head before a strong save from Francis denied Edwards a second.

The hosts had to clear their lines several times as Highgate ramped up the pressure in the second half, with Aaron Brown rocketing an effort just over Beeson’s crossbar.

Brown scored a late penalty for Highgate in the 89th minute, but it was too little too late for the visitors as the referee’s whistle confirmed the victory for Lichfield.