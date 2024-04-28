A Lichfield woman has received the British Empire Medal.

Elaine Hutchings received the honour for services to the community during the Covid pandemic.

Her Helping Each Other group began delivering items to residents across Lichfield in March 2020.

She said:

“For me, this medal belongs to the people of Lichfield – to everyone who comes together when anyone is in need. “I am so proud of Lichfield and I love nothing more than seeing humanity in a community. “We can achieve so much when we all come together.” Elaine Hutchings

She received the honour from Lord-Lieutenant Mr Ian Dudson CBE KtSJ at a ceremony in Stafford.