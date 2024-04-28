Two new shops are coming to a retail centre near Lichfield.

Heart of the Country Shopping Village has confirmed that Secret Wardrobe Boutique and Urban Garden Space will soon begin trading from the site.

It comes as the retail site celebrates its 40th anniversary.

A spokesperson said:

“While visitors have been coming to Heart of the Country since 1984 and many of our boutiques and restaurants have been with us for decades, we continue to welcome new businesses. “In our 40th summer two new shops will open – Secret Wardrobe Boutique, a luxury consignment store selling designer women’s clothing, and Urban Garden Space which retails high end outdoor kitchens.” Heart of the Country Shopping Village