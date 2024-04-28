An unbeaten 55 with the bat from Tom Wright helped Hammerwich secure an eight wicket win at Beacon.

The hosts were restricted to 180 after being put into bat, with Sajid Ahmadzai starring with the ball for the visitors as he took two wickets for just 14 runs.

Rain saw Hammerwich’s target revised to 176 from 39 overs.

But openers Wright and Benjamin Novis with a knock of 53 made light work of eating into that total.

Ahmadzai entered the fray after Jack Cartwright had dismissed Novis, but he could only make 16 before being caught by Joshua Chesworth off the bowling of Cartwright.

Andy Malkin hit 32 off 31 balls alongside Wright to see Hammerwich to the total in 35.5 of their 39 overs.

They return to action on 4th May as they welcome Pelsall.