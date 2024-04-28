A session in Shenstone will give gardeners advice on getting the best out of their summer bedding plants.

Taking place at Dobbies garden centre from 10.30am on 4th May, the 15 minute Grow How showcase will offer tips on introducing colour this summer.

Experts will show how to create themes in pots and baskets by pairing large flowers with other plants.

Nigel Lawton, from Dobbies, said:

“Summer bedding plants can bring that special seasonal vibrancy to all shapes and sizes of garden space. “The key is to combine plants with their needs – most summer bedding plants perform best in full sun, but some, such as Begonias and tobacco plants, can tolerate shade.” Nigel Lawton

For more information and to make a booking, visit dobbies.com/events.