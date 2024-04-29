Alrewas suffered disappointment as they suffered a 30 run loss on a tough wicket at Spondon.

The Herons looked to be in a good position after winning the toss and dismissing the home side for 135, with Craig Swinfield taking 3-17 and Sam van Daesdonk finishing with figures of 3-30.

But the top end struggled to get going with the bat for Alrewas as they slumped to 34-6.

Will Hodgkinson settled the ship somewhat with a knock of 26 before he was caught by Isaac Harrison off the bowling of Jack Gorbert.

Smedley scored 23 from 24 balls as Alrewas tried to close in on the title, but the final wicket fell as Harrison bowled Craig Swinfield to end the innings with the visitors on 105 all out.