Two historic aircraft will carry out a flypast at a local heritage event in June.

The Supermarine Spitfire and Hawker Hurricane from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight will become part of the Abbots Bromley Living History Festival.

They will fly over the event where hundreds of re-enactors will also host displays and take part in mock battles.

The festival will feature both a private day for photographers and a public event.

Organisers said:

“We are delighted to confirm that both the Supermarine Spitfire and Hawker Hurricane will be performing a flypast. “The Spitfire is the most famous British fighter aircraft in history. It became a symbol of freedom during the summer months of 1940 by helping to defeat the German air attacks during the Battle of Britain. “The Hawker Hurricane is a British single-seat fighter aircraft designed in the 1930s and like the Spitfire, it is powered by the famous Rolls Royce Merlin engine. “In recent years we have seen individual flypasts, but this will be the first time our visitors will get to see two historic aircraft in formation – we are so excited.” Abbots Bromley Living History Festival spokesperson

The public event will be based at High Ash Farm from 10am on 23rd June.

Tickets are £10 for adults and £7 for children from www.chappersphotography.co.uk or in person at Cobwebs Coffee Shop on Goose Lane in Abbots Bromley. Tickets will also be available on the day.

Photographers can also visit the website to book on to the private day on 22nd June.