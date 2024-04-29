Members of a local group have helped to donate clothes to support a charity.

Muriel’s Slimming World is held at Curborough Community Centre in Lichfield every Saturday morning.

The group decided to back the Clothes Throw initiative which aims to help Cancer Research’s charity shops up and down the country.

The Slimming World clothing collection takes place each year and saw almost £1.5million raised last year alone.

Members of the Lichfield group played their part this time around with 67 bags collected.

A spokesperson said:

“Two of our members delivered the collection of clothes to the local Cancer Research shop. “They were greatly appreciative of the generous donation. “It is something we do every year as almost every family has been touched by cancer in some way or other.”