Time is running out to nominate carers for a regional award.

The Staffordshire Dignity in Care Awards is open for entries until 5th May.

A number of categories are available for people working adult care, either paid or unpaid.

Cllr Paul Northcott, cabinet support member for public health and integrated care at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Over the last ten years, we’ve seen over 1,000 people nominated for an award, over 100 crowned as dignity champions and many more highly commended. “Our Dignity in Care Awards and the ceremony itself are an excellent way of celebrating the care sector in Staffordshire and showing our appreciation for those working in the sector. “I would like to remind people that there is still time to nominate so please do this before the deadline on 5th May. “There’s eight categories to choose from so there’s an award that will suit your carer.” Cllr Paul Northcott

To nominate, visit the Staffordshire Dignity in Care Awards website.