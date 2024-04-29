Whittington were beaten by five wickets when they travelled to Wolverhampton 3rds.

The South Staffordshire County League Division Two clash saw the home side win the toss and send the visitors in to bat.

Martin Weston top scored with 40 from 41 balls as Whittington posted a total of 170.

But the hosts completed the run chase as opener Andy Gough hit 38 and number three Joshan Basi posted 39 on route to their side passing the total with the loss of just five wickets.

Shazad Malik topped the bowling charts for Whittington with 3-25.