Around 20 youngsters took part in a free organ playing workshop in Lichfield.

The event was organised by the Lichfield and District Organists’ Association at St John’s Hospital Chapel.

It was led by Liam Condon to help mark RCO International Organ Day.

Participants, aged between seven and 18, were shown how the instrument works before having a go at playing themselves.

A spokesperson for the association said:

“There were some very impressive results, from joining in with Bach’s Toccata and Fugue, to improvisation and even the tune to Mission Impossible – a huge well done to everyone who played. “We hope to be back with another event next year.”

For more details visit iao.org.uk/lichfield.