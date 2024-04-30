Local businesses are being encouraged to support social care workers during the cost of living crisis.

Staffordshire Growth Hub is backing the initiative to offer discounts which could be accessed by the estimated 30,000 staff in the sector across the county.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for health and care, CllrMike Wilcox, said it companies could make a “real difference” to workers.

“Care staff were the real unsung heroes during the coronavirus pandemic and, in the face of the adult social care crisis, they continue to give their very best every day. “Social workers, residential care workers and occupational therapists and nurses are just some of the workers supporting thousands of children, adults and more vulnerable people a day across our area. They do a great job and are crucial to mitigating some of the pressures that the NHS is under. “Businesses in a position to offer discounts to social care workers can make a real difference to their wellbeing by helping to ease some of those cost of living pressures. “This presents a fantastic opportunity for businesses to build their brand awareness and expand their customer base so, if this is something your business can offer, please consider it.” Cllr Mike Wilcox

Businesses interested in offering social care discounts can find out more at www.staffordshire.gov.uk/socialcarediscounts.