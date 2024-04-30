A fallen tree is continuing to cause disruption to train services between Lichfield and Birmingham.

Damage to overhead lines brought services to a standstill on the Cross City Line yesterday (29th April).

Engineers have been working through the night, but will continue to work on resolving the issue today.

It means no trains are currently running with rail replacement services and ticket acceptance on some bus services along the route is currently in place.

Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director at West Midlands Railway, said:

“The fallen tree near Chester Road has caused significant damage to the overhead power lines which will take Network Rail some time to repair. “I urge passengers travelling on Tuesday to check their journeys before setting out as rail replacement transport will be in operation until the repairs have been completed and the railway reopens. “Up-to-date information is available via journey planners, our website and social media channels and I would like to thank our passengers for their patience while these repairs are completed.” Jonny Wiseman

For the latest information regarding this incident, visit www.wmr.uk.