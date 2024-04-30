More than £200,000 is being offered to help small rural businesses in and around Lichfield and Burntwood to expand or diversify.

Lichfield District Council has secured the money from the Rural England Prosperity Fund to boost efforts to create low carbon farming and convert agricultural buildings for other commercial uses.

The funding is for capital investment and must be spent on assets which are expected to be used for at least a year.

Any rural organisation with legal status can apply, including parish councils,public sector organisations, voluntary organisations, charities, higher and further education institutions and private companies.

Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for high streets and the visitor economy, Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall, said:

“We are delighted to have secured this substantial amount of funding to help small rural businesses and farms across the district. “It will create and safeguard jobs and deliver growth and increased productivity and I would encourage anyone eligible to apply.” Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall

To make an application to the fund and for more information visit the Lichfield District Council website.