The headteacher of a Lichfield school says he is “thrilled” at the outcome of a recent inspection.

Ofsted’s report rated The Friary School as ‘good’ following the visit in March.

The visit was a Section 8 Ungraded Inspection which meant the rating was the highest the school could achieve after securing the same rating in 2017.

Headteacher Matt Allman said:

“Any Ofsted report is very much a reflection of the students, families and community that make up the school and we are very grateful for the fantastic contributions that come in from far and wider to make our school what it is. “We seek to provide the best we can so that our students can go out and make their mark in the world – we are thrilled that Ofsted’s report celebrates this.” Matt Allman

The report praised a “culture of high expectations” and the strong levels of achievement of students.

Jane Mackenzie, chair of governors at the school, said:

“As both a chair of governors and a parent at the school, I see the hard work and dedication that the staff put in each and every day and so am delighted that the staff have been so positively acknowledged in the report and in the inspection meetings. “Those of us who send our children to the school – including the headteacher and other staff – know that the school goes the extra mile and we can all be sure this will only continue as we move forward.” Jane Mackenzie