Local libraries are going green next week in a bid to promote sustainability and environmental issues.

Activities are taking place to mark Green Libraries Week which begins tomorrow (1st May).

Sessions across Staffordshire include exhibitions, author talks, craft workshops and recycling projects.

Among the initiatives will be a trial of biodegradable library cards at Shenstone Library.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member for culture and communities at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Green Libraries Month is always a great opportunity to promote our libraries while highlighting the importance of protecting our environment. “After last year’s successful Green Libraries Month, it’s fantastic to see even more activities running this year. So whether it’s storytelling, creative workshops or exhibitions, there’s something for all the family. “We continue to develop our libraries service and it’s great that more and more people are choosing to join and visit their local library. If you’re not already a member of Staffordshire libraries, then I’m sure you’ll be amazed at all the new resources, activities, groups and services available.” Cllr Victoria Wilson

Green Libraries Month is being delivered in partnership with Staffordshire Community Learning, who are offering taster sessions in things such as upcycling, mini-bug hotels, cress caterpillars, kitchen composters and saving money by growing your own veg.

For more information visit the Staffordshire Community Learning website.