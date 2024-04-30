Plans to convert an outbuilding in Whittington into a self contained “granny annexe” have been approved.

Permission had already been granted for the creation of a new home on the site at Ivy Cottage on Main Street.

But a planning statement said the proposals had changed from the original plans:

“The needs of the family have changed, and it is the current intention that elderly members of the family are accommodated in a ‘granny annexe’ to be closer to the family. “The existing driveway will be utilised, if necessary to provide access to the converted, self-contained ‘granny annexe’ that is currently sited within the curtilage of Ivy House.” Planning statement

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.