A candidate in the forthcoming Staffordshire Commissioner election says Lichfield and Burntwood are “safe places” to live.

Ben Adams will hope to retain the post when he represents the Conservatives in the vote on Thursday (2nd May).

He will face competition from the Liberal Democrats’ Alec Sandiford and Labour’s Alastair Watson at the ballot box.

But Mr Adams said his track record had shown his commitment to improving police and fire services across Staffordshire and in the local area.

“I have visited every corner of the county over the past few months, talking to residents and sharing my plan to keep Staffordshire safe – but naturally I take a special interest in my local patch. “I live in Hammerwich, my first house was in Burntwood, we raised our children in Lichfield and I started serving the community as a Lichfield District Council member, so I know and care about the area. “I track the crime stats and subscribe to Smart Alert so I know what is happening in our neighbourhood and when our local PCSOs and Police officers are out and about.’ “Staffordshire Police and Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service have both improved during my three year term. Thanks to government and local council tax payers I have increased both budgets by 19% so the services are better equipped and financially secure. “There are over 250 more police officers than when I was elected, with many working in neighbourhood police teams alongside our PCSOs. Lichfield has its own 999 response team back under local command too which means average response times are under 14 minutes despite increases in emergency calls since 2021. We now have a more local and responsive police service.’ “Burntwood has a big population, but for over ten years it didn’t have a local base for PCSOs and officers to work their shift from, so I was delighted to open a new post at Chase Terrace Fire Station in 2023. Police and fire sharing spaces and back office costs like this means more money for officers, firefighters and staff. “Burntwood and Lichfield are safe places to live, but have been targeted by organised criminals stealing cars, bikes and vans, so I invested in number plate recognition technology and the roads policing team has been strengthened to help Staffordshire Police tackle these gangs.” Ben Adams

Both Staffordshire Police and Staffordshire Fire and Rescue are being currently assessed by His Majesty’s Inspectors.

Mr Adams said he was “confident” that the progress made to address issues would be recognised when the reports are published in the summer.

He added that partnership working would continue to be a key focus should he win the poll on Thursday.

“I have supported local councils in Staffordshire with almost £1million of funding each year. If re-elected I will continue to partner with them to prevent crime and reduce anti-social behaviour as it has helped drive a 47% reduction in incidents across the county compared to pre-Covid levels. “If we are to deal even more effectively with repeat incidences of anti-social behaviour and keep our roads safe while protecting our shops and leisure businesses, then local housing associations, and councils need to work closely with the police.” Ben Adams