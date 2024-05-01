A five-piece band will celebrate classic hits of an iconic decade when they perform in Lichfield.

Sanctum Sanctorium: The Dark Side of the 80s will be at The Hub at St Mary’s on 17th and 18th May.

The band perform hits from the likes of The Cult, Killing Joke, Sisters of Mercy, Siouxsie & The Banshees, The Cure, Billy Idol and Bauhaus.

The standing gig will throw the audience back with a show packed full of smoke machines and attitude of the era.

The band’s setlist includes classic numbers such as She Sells Sanctuary, Love like Blood, Rebel Yell and This Corrosion.

Anthony Evans creative director at The Hub at St Mary’s said:

“Following their massive success at our venue last year, Sanctum Sanctorium: The Dark Side of The 80s are back with not one but two evenings of storming 1980s alt rock – grab a ticket while you can.” Anthony Evans

Tickets are £15 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.