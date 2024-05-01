More than 150 people have taken part in a day of dance in Lichfield.

The event was organised by The Hub at St Mary’s and featured activities such as workshops, demonstrations and short film screenings.

Participants were aged between five and 80 and were led by local dance artist and choreographer Molly Wright.

She said:

“I am so proud to have hosted an inter-generational day of dance at The Hub St Mary’s in Lichfield. “It was a privilege to see so many people engaging in all the different activities, moving and getting creative together. “Thank you to everyone who was involved and took part.” Molly Wright

The Hub’s creative director Anthony Evans said:

“We’re thrilled that the day of dance was such a fabulous occasion, bringing people together, from those with no previous experience who were keen to ‘give it a go’ to those who were more experienced. “The Hub’s ethos is that the arts are for everyone and our day of dance exemplified the arts doing what it does best – engaging people and celebrating creativity.” Anthony Evans