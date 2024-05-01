Members of a local Scouts group have been hailed as “an amazing team”.

The 1st Fazeley Scout Troop was only formed in January but has already seen their numbers rise to 14 young people.

Made up of boys and girls aged between ten and 14, the group have taken part in a range of activities designed to help them develop as individuals and play an active part in the local community.

The success of the troop has now been recognised by Chief Scout Bear Grylls. He said:

“What an amazing team they are – and I couldn’t be prouder of everything they’ve achieved. “They’ve camped together, cooked together, learnt digital skills, discovered more about their area and helped bring the community closer together too. They’ve met new and different people outside their school and local area helping them gain new perspectives. “Scouts has given them the courage to learn more, do more and be more. “I’m so proud of everything 1st Fazeley has achieved – not least the incredible kindness and generosity of our adult volunteers who make it possible. These are ordinary people from local communities who make an extraordinary difference.” Bear Grylls

Bear said he hoped the success of the Fazeley troop would continue and inspire even more young people in the areas.

“The team at 1st Fazeley have already done so much in just four months, but just think what they can do in a year. “They’re unstoppable and I’ll be cheering them on every step of the way. “ Bear Grylls