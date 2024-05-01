A collection of Pokemon cards is expected to fetch more than £25,000 when they are sold by a Lichfield auctioneer.

Dating from the late 1990s and early 2000s, a total of 16 lots will go under the hammer at Richard Winterton Auctioneers on 7th May.

They include 15 complete or master sets as well as 16 Pokemon Box Toppers – promotional oversized versions of cards.

Auctioneer Richard Winterton said:

“About 18 months ago we sold some Pokemon cards for over £200,000, Because of that we get asked a lot about Pokemon and these sets have come in. “There’s 16 lots in total and some of these cards are so sought after that collectors would potentially acquire the whole set just to secure that one card. “My team of Pokemon experts highlight the Skyridge master set – the last set by Wizards Of The Coast – as one which will especially excite the Pokemon world. “We’re expecting the whole total for the collection to be around £25,000, but they could far exceed this on the day.” Richard Winterton

