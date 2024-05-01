Free car parking spots have been made available for supporters attending Lichfield City’s crucial play-off final this weekend

The Trade Tyre Community Stadium will host the clash against Darlaston Town on Saturday (4th May) as Ivor Green’s men look to secure promotion.

A large crowd is expected – and the club has confirmed that the car park at the former Central Co-op site nearby on Eastern Avenue will be available.

A spokesperson for the club said:

“Please use this facility and refrain from using residential streets.” Lichfield City spokesperson

Any vehicles on the car park must be removed by 5.50pm.