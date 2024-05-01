Sign outside Lichfield City's Trade Tyre Community Stadium
Sign outside Lichfield City's Trade Tyre Community Stadium

Free car parking spots have been made available for supporters attending Lichfield City’s crucial play-off final this weekend

The Trade Tyre Community Stadium will host the clash against Darlaston Town on Saturday (4th May) as Ivor Green’s men look to secure promotion.

A large crowd is expected – and the club has confirmed that the car park at the former Central Co-op site nearby on Eastern Avenue will be available.

A spokesperson for the club said:

“Please use this facility and refrain from using residential streets.”

Lichfield City spokesperson

Any vehicles on the car park must be removed by 5.50pm.

