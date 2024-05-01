A team of dancers from Lichfield are going international to compete for Team England.

The group of 12 to 18-year-olds from Elite Academy of Performing Arts will head for the Netherlands in July to take part in the Global Dance Open.

The 11 dancers will perform 19 times across a range of genres, including ballet, jazz, tap and lyrical.

They will be among 1,500 youngsters competing from across more than 35 countries.

It is the first time Elite has entered a team and they have now launched a fundraising campaign to help ensure all dancers will be able to compete.

Charlotte Davies, head of early stages and competition-lead at Elite Academy, said:

“It is a huge honour to represent Team England and the team have worked incredibly hard to qualify for this year’s event. “The challenge now is to ensure every dancer has the chance to compete. “We’ve a range of fundraising activities planned, including the Summer Fayre at Boley Community Hall on 8th June, but the costs to compete are high and we are looking for local sponsors to support the team. “Every donation and sponsor, small or large, will help the team reach their goal.” Charlotte Davies

People can support the fundraising efforts online. Businesses interested in sponsorship opportunities can email [email protected].