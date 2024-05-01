Lichfield’s Tony Christie is hoping a new campaign highlighting music as a way to help people living with dementia will hit the right notes.

Music for Dementia’s Give It A Go initiative was launched by the singer in the city today (1st May).

Tony, who is an ambassador for the organisation, unveiled a series of adverts highlighting the value of music and song as a tool carers can use.

The signs will now appear in cities across the country as part of the campaign.

He said:

“I’m launching Give it a Go to encourage families to try music as part of living with dementia. “Research shows music can help manage dementia symptoms like anxiety as well as making every day that bit more enjoyable. “You don’t have to be a professional singer or musician to belt out a football anthem or hum the theme tune to Eastenders – it’s whatever works for you.” Tony Christie

Tony – who revealed his own dementia diagnosis in 2022 – also stars in a new short film featuring families affected by the condition and how they are using music.

Sarah Metcalfe, managing director at Music for Dementia, said:

“Musical ability doesn’t matter – you could be a concert pianist or somebody who hasn’t got a musical note in their body. Being a carer can be stressful, lonely and exhausting, but music can help. People can visit our website for ideas to get started. “Music can raise your spirits when things look bleak, it can manage stress and agitation, it can spark memories and create moments of joy. “Just singing a song or finding a tune on your phone can turn a difficult moment around and get you through the day. “We urge everyone affected by dementia to just give music a go.” Sarah Metcalfe