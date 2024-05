A night of laughter will be served up once more when a comedy club returns in Lichfield next month.

The Stroke Comedy Club will be back at Lichfield Sports Club on 6th June.

The show will feature a double headline bill of comedians with both Matt Richardson and Bennett Arron performing.

They will be joined by Peter Edge and compere Chris Brookes for the event, which starts at 7.45pm.

For ticket details and to book visit www.strokecomedy.com or text 07816 778709.