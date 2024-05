An annual service is being held to remember those who served with the Glider Pilot Regiment.

Established during the Second World War, the regiment saw service during key moments such as Arnhem, Pegasus Bridge and the Normandy landings.

It was eventually disbanded in 1957.

The service of Remembrance will be held at the National Memorial Arboretum at 11am on 11th May.

For more details visit www.gliderpilotregiment.org.uk.