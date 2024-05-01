Organisers of the Stephen Sutton Ride Out say they have been “blown away” by the generosity of local people.

The cavalcade of riders will take to the roads on 12th May to remember the Burntwood fundraiser who died ten years ago.

The amount raised for the Teenage Cancer Trust in Stephen’s name is now approaching £6million.

The latest fundraiser before the ride out took place outside the Morrisons store in Burntwood over the weekend.

A spokesperson said:

“The weather may not have been the kindest over the weekend, but that did not stop those doing their shopping from stopping by to say hello and being overwhelmingly generous in their donations towards Stephen’s fundraising total for the Teenage Cancer Trust. “A big thank you to the management and staff of Morrisons in Burntwood for their wonderful support and in particular, community champion Tracie Paul for arranging for us to collect on both Saturday and Sunday. “The whole Stephen Sutton Ride Out team was taken aback by the total collected over the weekend, both outside the main entrance and from donations in the collection buckets at the tills. “A record one-day total of £1133.98 was collected on Sunday with £977.75 on Saturday and £98.77 from the collection buckets on the tills bringing the total to £2210.50.” “We really have been blown away by everyone’s generosity and it’s a fabulous start to our fundraising ahead of the ride out a week on 12th May, just two days ahead of the tenth anniversary of Stephen’s passing. “All we can hope for now is favourable weather over the next two weeks to help dry the rugby pitch at Burntwood Rugby Club and a lovely dry, warm day for the ride out.” Stephen Sutton Ride Out spokesperson

People can donate to the Teenage Cancer Trust in Stephen’s name online.