Police are appealing for witnesses to a crash involving a lorry and a motorbike near Lichfield.

The incident happened on the A5 near Muckley Corner at 12.30pm yesterday (1st May)

The rider of the motorbike, a man, was taken to hospital, but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“The driver of the HGV stayed at the scene and has been helping with our enquiries.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone with information or dashcam footage from the area at the time is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 255 of 1st May.