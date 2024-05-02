Businesses and residents in Burntwood have started turning the town yellow in memory of a local fundraiser.

Stephen Sutton began raising money for the Teenage Cancer Trust before his death on 14th May 2014.

Those efforts have continued ever since with the total now approaching the £6million mark.

Locals have also marked the anniversary with a bid to turn the town yellow.

The initiative has seen homes, businesses, schools and community sites decorated with yellow bows, including Chase Terrace Academy where Stephen was a pupil.

A spokesperson for the school said:

“We remember Stephen for his remarkable spirit and the tremendous fundraising efforts he made to help others. “A big thank you to our Sixth Form pupils for volunteering to put up over 300 bows across our school site. It’s a beautiful sight and a reminder of the impact Stephen had on the wider community.” Chase Terrace Academy spokesperson

Burntwood Town Council has also put up bows in his memory.

A spokesperson said:

“Stephen was an inspirational young person who raised huge amounts of money for the Teenage Cancer Trust by sharing his story – and he continues to inspire further fundraising to this day.” Burntwood Town Council spokesperson

The Turn the Town Yellow effort will run until 14th May.

People can donate to Teenage Cancer Trust in Stephen’s memory online.