Thousands of people have taken part in activities and events across the county to mark Staffordshire Day.

The annual celebration is now in its ninth year and sees the best of the region celebrated.

Among the events was a display of work created by artists and schoolchildren at Lichfield Cathedral.

Cllr Philip White, deputy leader at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“It’s great to see so many people and organisations joining in the celebrations for Staffordshire Day and showing pride in where they live. “This is our ninth celebration which continues to go from strength to strength. “We all know what a great place Staffordshire is to live in and visit and this is our day. It’s our chance to tell everyone what a wonderful county it really is.” Cllr Philip White

For more information on events taking place visit the Enjoy Staffordshire website.