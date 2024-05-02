The family of a Lichfield comedy club promoter and quiz master have paid tribute to the “dedicated family man” following his death this week.

Ken Jenkins had run the Stroke Comedy Club for two decades as well as leading the quiz night at The Bowling Green pub for nearly 30 years.

He had also run quizzes at local venues over the years, including at The Hedgehog, The Turnpike, The Bull’s Head in Shenstone and The Inkwell.

In a statement, his family said:

“Away from the microphone, Ken was a dedicated family man with two loving daughters, Claire and Kate, by his first wife Linda who passed away 20 years ago at St Giles Hospice. “Much to Claire and Kate’s delight, he then found immense happiness with his lovely wife Lindsay, whom he married in 2017. “Ken was grandfather to four beautiful grandchildren, brother to Pat, and will be missed by all who knew him.”

The family said that they intended to continue running the Stroke Comedy Club monthly nights going forward in his honour.

“Ken took huge pride in his work – the comedy club was his absolute passion, bringing London circuit comedians to our city every month and spreading laughter and joy to his regular crowd of comedy lovers. “His sharp and sometimes dark wit and encyclopaedic brain were both legendary. Each question at his quizzes carefully researched and crafted, each comedian deliberately chosen. “In his memory, and in line with his wishes, the Stroke Comedy Club will continue to run at Lichfield Sports Club every month.”