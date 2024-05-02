A group of women are putting on their dancing shoes in Shenstone to raise money for charity.

Louise Skidmore, Charlotte Trueman, Lisa Finnikin, Rebecca Barry and Julia Smith are embarking on a year-long fundraising push for Acorns Children’s Hospice.

They are taking part in a number of challenges, culminating in a trek along the Great Wall of China next year.

As part of their efforts they will be taking part in a 12 hour danceathon at the Cooper Rooms on Main Street in Shenstone from 11am on 18th May.

Charlotte said:

“We’re inviting people to join us for a day of dancing. “We have activities arranged for many age groups, including a mini disco, kids disco, zumba, Latin, a tea dance and much more. “There will even an appearance from the charity’s mascot Alex the Acorn.” Charlotte Trueman

People can turn up on the day or donate via an online fundraising page.