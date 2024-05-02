The new edition of The Lichfield and Burntwood Independent is out now.

The latest instalment of the community newspaper for our area is being distributed to collection points across the district today (2nd May).

Readers in some venues will also be able to pick them up from new branded distribution points.

Editor Ross Hawkes said:

“Our latest paper is packed full of local stories once again – and we really hope the new collection bins help to get the message up that the free newspaper is there to be picked up. “People will see some of the new collection points in place at local venues already, while other sites will be getting them in the coming weeks. “We’ve once again been given a real boost by advertisers and readers who’ve given us feedback that we’ve been able to use to build on the success of previous editions. “But as always, we’re always aware that we need to ensure the long term success of the newspaper and our sister Lichfield Live website, so we’d encourage people to spread the word and support those who support us.” Ross Hawkes

Full details of where you can pick up a copy can be found here.

People interested in advertising can contact the team at [email protected] while stories and news tips can be sent through to [email protected].