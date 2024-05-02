Lichfield City will look to take another step towards retaining their JW Hunt Cup crown when they take on Wolverhampton Casuals.

The reigning champions will make the trip this evening (2nd May) to play out their semi-final clash.

City secured their spot in the last four with a 6-2 win over Paget Rangers in the third round of the competition, while Wolverhampton came out as the victors of a nervy penalty shootout against Tipton.

Casuals finished 16th in the division that Lichfield will be hoping to earn promotion from this Saturday (4th May) when they host Darlaston Town in the Midland Football League Premier Division play-off final.

But before then their focus will be firmly on a win this evening to secure a final date at Molineux for the second time in as many seasons.