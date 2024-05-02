Lichfield Community Fire Station is throwing open its doors to the public next month.

An open day will be staged between 11am and 4pm on 8th June featuring rescue demonstrations, funfair rides and tours of the appliances.

Children can also sign up to join Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service’s Welephant Club and meet the mascot.



Refreshments will be on offer, with all money raised from the day going to The Fire Fighters Charity.

Station manager Leigh Richards, said:

“We’re all looking forward to welcoming the local community we serve to our station to enjoy our open day with us. “There will be a wide range of activities and entertainment and it’s also a great opportunity to learn more about the work we do and integrate with local people. “All of the profits from the event will go directly to The Fire Fighters Charity. They’re an extremely worthwhile cause offering specialist, lifelong support for members of the UK fire services community. “We cannot wait to welcome everyone.” Leigh Richards

For more information, visit the Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service website.