A nursing student from Lichfield is celebrating after landing two national awards.

Beth Dennis was named Student Nurse of the Year: Children and Most Inspirational Student Nurse of the Year at the Student Nursing Times Awards in London.

The 20-year-old, who studies at Birmingham City University, said:

“It was a massive shock to win both awards – and it means so much to have made an impact to student nurses, healthcare professionals and the community around me. “I started volunteering in healthcare services as an expert by experience at the age of 11 years old, so it has been a big journey. “I might not always succeed, but it is always worthwhile trying to make a difference.” Beth Dennis

Beth was inspired to get involved with healthcare after her brother was an inpatient at Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

At the age of 16, she became part of the hospital’s youth volunteer and training groups.

“The role really opened my eyes to the world of healthcare which then inspired me to become a nurse. “I am really passionate about ensuring service users are heard to help shape services as well as ensuring students are well supported, so I hope to be able to bring to my role when I’m a newly qualified nurse and further.” Beth Dennis

Beth said a placement at Birmingham Children’s Hospital had been a key part of her learning.

“It has been such an incredible journey that I have learnt so much from. “The staff are so kind, have passion for teaching and have always supported my ambitious ideas. “I am so grateful for so many amazing opportunities and to be able to support families like mine on maybe the worse day of their lives and help to make it a little better.” Beth Dennis